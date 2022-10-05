CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 69,750 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,590 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 443,168 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 864,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

