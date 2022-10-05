Chainbing Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $596,244.00 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $596,244.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00013139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing (CBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chainbing has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 33,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Chainbing is 2.75182565 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $644,191.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainbing.io.”

