ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $377,750.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 7,726,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

