Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $294.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

