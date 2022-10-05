ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.86. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 53,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

