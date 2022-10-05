Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,920 shares of company stock worth $18,180,795. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of NET traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,697. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

