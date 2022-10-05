Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 94,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 149.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 63,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 53,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 936,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

