Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 106,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,004. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

