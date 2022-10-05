Continental Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,631 put options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,058 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. 28,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,356. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 23.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

