Contrasting Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) & U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -55.42% -49.64% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centamin 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Gold and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.

U.S. Gold currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Centamin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Gold and Centamin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$13.93 million ($1.65) -2.42 Centamin $733.31 million 1.61 $101.53 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin beats U.S. Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project that consists of 103 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 3 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

