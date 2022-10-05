Contrasting Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC)

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $15.85 million N/A N/A Trinity Capital $82.19 million 5.10 $132.32 million $2.19 6.10

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ares Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Ares Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -56.49% 3.25% Trinity Capital 59.17% 12.27% 5.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Ares Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

