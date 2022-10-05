Convex Finance Price Tops $5.55 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00027666 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $527.74 million and $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 95,053,784 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

