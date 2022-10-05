Cook Protocol (COOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train.Telegram”

