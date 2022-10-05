Cormark Weighs in on Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

