Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

