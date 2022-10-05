Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS.U) Shares Up 0.8%

Corsair Partnering Corp. (NYSE:CORS.U – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.85. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.