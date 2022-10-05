Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

