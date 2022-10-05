Corundum Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

