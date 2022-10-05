Cosplay Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98,381.00 (COT)

Cosplay Token (COT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Cosplay Token token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosplay Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Cosplay Token has a market cap of $10.22 million and $98,381.00 worth of Cosplay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Cosplay Token Token Profile

Cosplay Token launched on December 4th, 2021. Cosplay Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,766,977 tokens. Cosplay Token’s official Twitter account is @curecos_cot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosplay Token’s official website is cot.curecos.com.

Buying and Selling Cosplay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosplay Token (COT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cosplay Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosplay Token is 0.02814147 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $91,948.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cot.curecos.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosplay Token directly using US dollars.

