CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

