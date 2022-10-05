Critical Analysis: Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) vs. Its Rivals

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 75 243 440 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.25 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 40.13

Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics rivals beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

