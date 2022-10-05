Critical Analysis: Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) vs. FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 5.37 -$28.10 million N/A N/A FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

