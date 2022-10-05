Critical Contrast: American Lithium (LIACF) vs. Its Peers

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 686 2042 2675 83 2.39

This is a summary of current ratings for American Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given American Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -15.09 American Lithium Competitors $7.94 billion $2.39 billion -8.16

American Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium competitors beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

