Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 340,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $114,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 149,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 28,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

META stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. The company had a trading volume of 271,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,044. The firm has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.