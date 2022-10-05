Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. 20,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

