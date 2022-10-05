Custodian REIT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian REIT Trading Down 3.4 %

CREI traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.70 ($1.14). 540,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.15. Custodian REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The company has a market cap of £417.48 million and a PE ratio of 350.00.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Malcolm Cooper purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.