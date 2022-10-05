Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.89. 60,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.