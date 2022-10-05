Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
