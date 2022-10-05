DAPS Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 134.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $844,821.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,319,462,900 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

