DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $596,964.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 24,110,053 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

