DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $8,941.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaFi (DELFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. DeltaFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeltaFi is 0.08734918 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,294.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deltafi.ai/.”

