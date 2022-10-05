Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Relx (NYSE:RELX) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,668.83.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 149,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

