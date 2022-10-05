Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Lowered by Brightworth

Brightworth reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.59. 3,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.46. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.