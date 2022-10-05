Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Lessened by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,534. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

