Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,171. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

