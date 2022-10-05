dKargo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $200.45 million and $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo’s genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

