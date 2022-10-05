DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,837,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,858,000 after buying an additional 294,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 72,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,317. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

