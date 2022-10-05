Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 736.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after buying an additional 234,815 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

