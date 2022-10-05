Doont Buy (DBUY) One Day Volume Hits $8,826.00

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Doont Buy has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Doont Buy has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doont Buy coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doont Buy Profile

Doont Buy launched on August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. The official website for Doont Buy is www.doontbuy.org/#. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doont Buy

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doont Buy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doont Buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

