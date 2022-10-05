Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 35324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

