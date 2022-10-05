East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Up 22.7%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) were up 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

East Africa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38.

About East Africa Metals

(Get Rating)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.