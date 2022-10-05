Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,028. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

