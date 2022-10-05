Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,028. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
