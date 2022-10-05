Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $442,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

