Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

