Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ETJ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 2,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,048. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

