Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.