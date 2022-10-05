Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %
EVG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 60,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.88.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
