Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

EVG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 60,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

