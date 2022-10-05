Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,630. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
