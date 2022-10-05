Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,630. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

