Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,276. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.