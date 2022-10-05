Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,276. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.