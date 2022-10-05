Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
ETO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $33.54.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
