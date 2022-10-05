Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 13,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

